Churchland High School shifts to virtual learning because of COVID-19 cases

Portsmouth Public Schools said the shift to remote learning was because a number of staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Public Schools said Churchland High School would move to virtual learning temporarily after several of the school's staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokeswoman for the school division said Wednesday that seven employees at Churchland High School had positive test results within a 24-hour period.

Because of that, students were to switch to remote learning for Thursday (May 12) and Friday (May 13). Additionally, Churchland High School also cancelled all after-school and extracurricular activities through the weekend. Administrators expected to be back to normal operations on Monday, May 16, although an email sent to members of the school community noted that the virtual learning period could be extended if necessary.

Here is the full body of the email:

Good afternoon, Churchland High School families -

At this time, due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases at the school, Churchland will need to temporarily return to virtual learning. The school will be virtual tomorrow, May 12 and Friday, May 13. In addition, all afterschool and extracurricular activities through this weekend are also cancelled. The school will then be back to normal operations Monday, May 16.

Live instruction will be taking place. Students are expected to log into all four classes at the beginning of each block utilizing the Zoom link located on their Schoology class page. Students will be marked present for each class based on attendance in the live zoom session and/or completion of assigned work. You can find the schedule on the virtual learning school hours page on ppsk12.us.

Please note that both breakfasts and lunches will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the school for families to pick up. In addition, a school bus will be traveling with meals that will also be available for pick up with the following schedule:

6:30 a.m. - Brandon Ln & Picadilly Lane; Peachtree Ln E & Sugar Creek Circle; Hartford Street & Lanier Crescent

6:40 a.m. - Dogwood Dr & Daisy Dr; Kenny Ln & Tejo Ln; Wesley Street & Maryland Ave

6:50 a.m. - Riverpointe Dr & Riverpointe Pkwy; Hatton Point & Granada Rd

Please know this virtual learning period could be extended, if necessary. You can see the division’s latest quarantine guidance and protocols on the division’s COVID-19 supports page.