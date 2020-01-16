Portsmouth student assaulted on the way to the bus stop

A student was walking to the bus stop on Kenny Lane she was assaulted by an unknown male. The student attends Churchland High School.

A note of caution was sent out to parents of students at Churchland High School in Portsmouth, after a student was reportedly assaulted on the way to school Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 6800 block of Kenny Lane, as the female student was walking to the bus stop. Churchland High School Principal Shawn Millaci sent out the following message to parents following the incident:

Good morning, families. This is an important message from Mr. Millaci, principal of Churchland High School. Earlier today, one of our students, who was on Kenny Lane, walking toward the bus stop, was assaulted by an unknown male. Police were immediately contacted, and they are investigating. As such, you will see an additional police presence in the area today. I share this with you so that you are aware and can review best safety practices with your child tonight. As always, I thank you for your support of Churchland High School.