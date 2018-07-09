PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Churchland Little League in Portsmouth, Virginia will have their field renovated by the Norfolk Tides organization as part of The Youth Field Makeover Project presented by Orkin.

The team will have a new playing service, an improvement to existing workouts, and pest prevention courtesy of Orkin. The renovations are set to begin this fall.

Congrats to Churchland Little League in Portsmouth, as they've won The Youth Field Renovation Project, presented by Orkin!



Details: https://t.co/A2rwRPXvZP pic.twitter.com/Z1Mnex6upz — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) September 7, 2018

Virginia Beach's Thalia/Malibu Rec Association will also be renovated by the Tides organization this Fall after they won a contest that took place in February.

"We are continuously amazed at the outpouring of support we receive each time we run these contests," said Joe Gregory, Tides General Manager.

Since 2012, the Norfolk Tides have renovated 11 youth fields in the Hampton Roads Community.

The renovations are made possible from the Tides Youth Baseball Fund that was established in 1990. The fund raises money for youth baseball and softball teams in the Hampton Roads area and is used for the renovations as well as helping local teams with travel expenses.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC