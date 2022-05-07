Newly hired Portsmouth city manager fires police chief

Mayor Shannon Glover said City Manager Tonya Chapman fired Chief Renado Prince. Chapman was a former police chief for the city, herself.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The newly hired Portsmouth city manager fired the police chief on Tuesday.

Less than a week in her new role, Tonya Chapman fired Chief Renado Prince, according to Mayor Shannon Glover.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the City of Portsmouth said, "It is with regret, that we announce that Police Chief Renado Prince is no longer with the city of Portsmouth, as of July 5, 2022, Assistant Chief Stephen Jenkins will assume the role of interim Chief of Police for the Portsmouth Police Department effective immediately."

Chapman was once the Portsmouth police chief herself but claims she was forced to resign back in 2019. She took over the role of city manager after the city council fired former City Manager Angel Jones in a 4-3 vote.

Prince was sworn into office in September 2021, and at that time, said he had plans for a safer city, but change couldn't happen overnight.

"This is a slow process," he said then. "It didn't happen yesterday. This took years."