PORTSMOUTH, Va. — More than 21,000 Portsmouth residents were without power after a transmission line went out Thursday morning.

That one transmission line outage affected 12 circuits, Dominion spokeswoman Bonita Harris said in an email.

Harris said power was restored to about 11,000 residents around 7:30 a.m., and by 8:47 a.m. power was fully restored.

Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, most of downtown Portsmouth, and several schools were without power, she said.

Portsmouth Public Schools is operating on a two-hour delay because of the city-wide power outage.

Hampton Roads Transit said delays on routes in downtown Portsmouth, Port Norfolk and Westhaven should be expected due to the power outage.

