Commanding officer of USCGC James relieved of duties after cutter damaged, Coast Guard says

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard announced Monday that the commanding officer of USCGC James was permanently relieved of his duties.

Capt. Marc Brandt was relieved by Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, "due to a loss of confidence" in his ability to command the cutter (a commissioned vessel), according to the Coast Guard.

Brandt was temporarily relieved in August after an investigation found that the USCGC James ran aground under Brandt's watch, causing damage to the vessel. No one was hurt.