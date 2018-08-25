PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard Cutter Northland crew returned to Portsmouth on Saturday after completing a 79-day patrol in the Western Atlantic Ocean.

The Northland routinely deploys in support of counter-drug, alien migrant interdiction, fisheries, and search and rescue missions, a news release said.

During its patrol, the Northland crew intercepted 642 kilograms of cocaine and six suspected drug smugglers from a low-profile smuggling vessel, the Coast Guard said.

The illegal contraband was valued at more than $10 million.

A Haitian sail freighter makes way back to Haiti with 105 migrants after the Coast Guard cutter Northland interdicted the vessel Monday, July 23, 2018 in the West Atlantic Ocean. The cutter Northland crew escorts the sail freight back to Haiti.

“The countless professional and operational accomplishments achieved during this patrol were a direct result of the resiliency and teamwork of the entire cutter crew," Northland commanding officer Charles Banks said.

"Their dedication and enthusiasm allowed the Northland to save 225 lives and prevent 642 kilograms of illegal contraband from reaching the streets of the United States. I couldn’t have asked for a more productive and successful first patrol as the commanding officer.”

