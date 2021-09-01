Coast Guard searches for missing man who fell off ship into Atlantic Ocean

The Coast Guard said a man fell from a 541-foot refrigerated cargo ship into the water, 1,200 miles northeast of Bermuda.

The Coast Guard Fifth District Command Center said it got a call on Saturday, Jan. 9, around 12 a.m. about a man that fell off a 541-foot refrigerated Baltic Klipper cargo ship into the water. This was 1,200 miles northeast of Bermuda.

Watchstanders said the initial call came in from the Portugal Maritime Rescue Coordination Center Ponta Delgada, and they then sent out an Enhanced Group Call message asking mariners to keep an eye out for the man in the water.

The Coast Guard sent an aircrew aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft of Elizabeth City to help with the search. It also asked for the assistance of nearby ships to search through the Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue System.