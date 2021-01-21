Coast Guard to commission 41st fast response cutter, Charles Moulthrope, in Portsmouth

The ship is the Coast Guard's 41st Sentinel-class cutter and is the first of six FRCs planned for service in Manama, Bahrain.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard will commission the USCGC Charles Moulthrope fast response cutter (FRC) into service at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth on Thursday.

Coast Guard commandant Adm. Karl Schultz will preside over the ceremony. Dawn Schultz is the ship's sponsor.