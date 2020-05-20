Community-based COVID-19 testing scheduled for Portsmouth

No symptoms necessary. The testing is for any city resident at least 16 years old.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Community-based testing for COVID-19 is one of the few times when almost anyone can easily get tested for the virus.

On Friday, May 22, and Saturday, May 23, the Portsmouth Health Department will hold an event in hopes of testing at least 400 people.

Starting at 10 in the morning on both days, Portsmouth residents, 16 and up can go to the parking lot of Tidewater Community College on Campus Drive.

They must register first by calling, 757-393-8585.

"We're going to do it in a drive-thru format to make it more convenient for those who don't feel comfortable seeking outpatient testing," said Portsmouth Health Director, Dr. Lauren James.

The event is part of a statewide effort to do more community-based testing in an effort to better control the virus.

"While people who have symptoms are a priority, everyone is welcome as long as tests are available," said Governor Ralph Northam during his regular coronavirus update Wednesday.

James admits the event could not have happened even a month ago because testing supplies were not that widely available.

"The Governor and Health Commissioner, they have basically made so much progress and supplies the health districts with additional resources."