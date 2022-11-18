Community groups need volunteers to search for missing Portsmouth teen

Portsmouth police continue to search for 16-year-old Aaliyah Hull. A Portsmouth police spokeswoman said Aaliyah’s family reported her missing on Nov. 1.

Portsmouth police spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe said Aaliyah's family reported her missing on November 1. They last saw her on Kay Road in Portsmouth.

Flyers are going up around parts of Portsmouth to find the teen.

Now, a community group is trying to gather as many volunteers as possible to help look for her this weekend.

“No matter what city you live in, the more people, we can try to find this child,” said United We Stand Hampton Roads President Klalil Cribbs.

Groups like United We Stand Hampton Roads are starting their search to help the family. Organizers Kalil Cribbs and Nancey Strickland hope volunteers can meet them Sunday, November 20 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. near Kay Road.

“We are going to be right on the corner of Kay Road,” said Strickland, the group's vice president. “We are going to canvas the neighborhood and then we are going to head over to City Park, and go ahead and start walking the waterways and things.”

People across Hampton Roads are getting involved. Community activist Keitra Coleman spent her Friday handing out flyers along Kay Road.

“We walked this whole street. We have talked to neighbors on every side,” said Coleman. “There are a lot of Ring cameras, they had no idea she is missing.”

Varnedoe said Aaliyah's family reported her wearing a black t-shirt with a wolf on the front and black pants with a white stripe down the side.

Volunteers hope the community keeps Aaliyah's photo in mind and helps search if possible.

“We really want people to step up in the community and just be aware that they are missing and they are out here,” Coleman said.

“It just does something to my heart,” Strickland said. “I am a mother, I am a grandmother and I feel for the parents.”

Varnedoe said there are no updates in the search, but she said Portsmouth police officers are doing everything they can to try and find Aaliyah.