Portsmouth police hold pair of neighborhood walks as city grapples with gun violence

Gun violence is surging in Hampton Roads. Leaders are coming together to take a stand.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — At least 12 shootings broke out in a span of seven days within the City of Portsmouth.

In a show of solidarity on Thursday, members of local law enforcement and the community united for pair of neighborhood walks.

First, they gathered for what’s called a R.E.S.E.T. Walk in the Prentis Place area, where a home on Maple Avenue turned into a crime scene on Tuesday.

Someone shot four people, killing one man and two women. Police said another man is critically hurt.

"We want the community to know we’re standing at a time when they’re grieving. We want them to know we care. And we want to be able to offer resources. In some cases, we want to be able to offer trauma counseling for people who may have been impacted by that violent crime,” said Chief Renado Prince.

Immediately after visiting Prentis Place, leaders met up with neighbors in the Wilson Ward-Gosport Community for an engagement walk. Police teamed up with the local civic league to candidly talk with citizens and listen to their concerns.

“So, that’s positive, plus it lets the community see us in a different light. We’re just out being people. We get to talk, laugh, joke and see what they’re thinking. That’s what we really want. We want to be a part of the community, not apart from the community,” Prince added.

The mayor and several council members also attended.