PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) will be in town April 23 to host a town hall meeting in Portsmouth.

This will be an opportunity for constituents to learn more about the Congressman’s efforts to protect access to affordable health care, as well as hear more about the critical legislation House Democrats have passed in the first 100 days of the new Congress.

This will be an opportunity for residents of the 3rd congressional district to provide comments and ask questions.

The free, public event will be held at Churchland High School at 4301 Cedar Lane in Portsmouth. It kicks off at 6:30 p.m.