PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Congressman Bobby Scott will be visiting Hampton Roads.
On Monday, Scott will tour the Hampton Roads Community Health Center.
After the tour of the facility, the Congressman will participate in a roundtable discussion with physicians, nurses, and other health officials who work at the Center to discuss the Affordable Care Act, access to affordable health care, and prescription drug pricing.
The roundtable will include the following individuals:
- Barbara Willis, CEO
- Dr. Janelle Wells, Family Medicine, Director of Behavioral Health
- Sarah Rodgers, Director of Nursing
- Phyllis Spellman, LPN, Clinical Coordinator
- Nina Cornelius, ACE, 340B Advanced Certified Expert, Regulatory Coordinator
- Brandon Thomas, Quality Compliance Coordinator
- Daira Person, Laboratory Manager
- Julia Bailey, Pharmacy Technician-Medication Services
The event kicks off at noon at the Hampton Roads Community Health Center in Portsmouth.
