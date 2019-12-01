PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A container crane caught on fire at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal Saturday morning.

Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services responded to the fire around 7:26 a.m. at 445 Lee Ave.

Crews found a large column of smoke, and fire coming from the diesel engine of the crane.

Fire crews were able to get water source from the Elizabeth River — stretching a hose line nearly 150 feet in the air.

Officials said the fire was under control by 9:15 a.m.

Chesapeake Fire Department Foam Team and Rehab Unit and VA Port Authority Maritime Incident Response Team also assisted.

City of Portsmouth

The Coast Guard assisted with containment of runoff into the river. Portsmouth also received assistance from Chesapeake Fire Department and Norfolk Fire Rescue.

All workers were able to evacuate, and there were no reports of injuries.

Crews are on scene conducting salvage and overhaul.

Cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The Fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

