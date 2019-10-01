PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Rumors are swirling about a casino coming to Portsmouth.

“If this could come to fruition, I think it could be a great thing for Portsmouth,” said Gail Pittman.

The thought of a casino in Olde Towne has people ready to place their bets. The city’s vice mayor said it all depends on what kind of gambling legislation the general assembly passes this year.

Many long-time Portsmouth residents believe a brand new casino would boost the economy and give people a new place to hang out.

“It gives our residents opportunities for employment. It builds into our tax base. It gives us opportunities for school funding that we don’t have now,” Pittman said.

Portsmouth’s Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke told 13News Now the city is working to bring an exciting mix of residential, commercial and entertainment opportunities to Downtown Portsmouth, which could include a casino.

“I see bricks that are not being worn out. I see people who have never been here yet. They will come,” explained Roger Brown.

Former NFL player and restaurant owner, Roger Brown, said he’s 100 percent onboard with the plan, and he believes it is a move in the positive direction for the city.

“I think any business that can come to this city and motivate our economy is outstanding,” Brown explained.

Lucas-Burke said the casino isn’t a done deal.

She also said she can’t say who the possible developer is or where the developer would go because it was discussed in a closed session meeting.

Lucas-Burke said she is delighted to be a part of the council that could help make it happen.