PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An Army Recruiter recruit at a Portsmouth high school was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a child.

Detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of a possible inappropriate relationship between an adult and a juvenile.

After investigating, police arrested 25-year-old Tremaine Speller and charged him with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in the custodial or supervisory relationship.

Court documents revealed that Speller would pick up a 16-year-old female student and have oral sex in his car. One incident took place behind the recruiting station, and another incident took place at an apartment complex near the recruiting station.

Speller was an Army recruiter at Wilson High School in Portsmouth, and he does not work for the school district.

According to a spokesperson from Portsmouth Public Schools, student safety is paramount, and they are continuing to working closely with police to support their investigation.

Wilson High families received this message:



"Good afternoon. This Dr. Timothy Johnson, principal of Woodrow Wilson

High. I'm calling this afternoon to inform you that a military

recruiter, who works in our building, has been alleged to have had

inappropriate contact with a student.



Upon hearing allegations of misconduct, we immediately investigated

and notified police. The safety and security of our students is of

utmost importance to us, and we take this responsibility very

seriously. We have been and will continue to work closely with police

in support of their investigation.



Military recruiters do not work for the school division, and we have

been in contact with the commanding officer. Regardless of the outcome

of investigations, the recruiter will not return to Woodrow Wilson

High School."



