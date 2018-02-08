PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Firefighters were called out to a house fire in Portsmouth early Thursday morning.

The home is located on Charleston Avenue, not far from Portsmouth Boulevard. Firefighters were called to the home around 3:30 a.m., where they found the two-story house completely engulfed in flames.

Investigators say they do not think anyone was home at the time.

The house is a total loss, with its back wall and roof caved in. A neighboring home also had some heat damage to one of its sides.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

