Crews respond to house fire on Highland Avenue in Portsmouth; No reported injuries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Fire officials are investigating an overnight fire that broke out in a neighborhood located between Portsmouth Boulevard and Deep Creek Boulevard.

Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services said it got a call early Saturday, May 29 around 1 a.m. about a house fire that happened in the 1500 block of Highland Avenue.

When units arrived, they found a single-story home with heavy smoke and flames coming from it. Portsmouth and Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire crews were also on the scene assisting.

Units were able to control the fire and quickly put out the flames.

PFRES EMS were on-site and available to give medical aid, but firefighters said no one was hurt from the incident.