PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Search crews are scouring parts of Elizabeth River near Portsmouth after a 50-year-old man fell off a boat and didn't resurface, according to the Coast Guard.

Portsmouth dispatchers tell us they got a call shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday about a person in the water at One Crawford Circle near the Union Bank & Trust Pavilion.

Coast Guard officials say a man fell off his friend's boat on the Elizabeth River. He tried to swim towards a marina in Portsmouth, but went under the water and didn't resurface.

The Norfolk Fire Department has a search boat on the scene and a Coast Guard helicopter from Elizabeth City, N.C. is being called in to help with the search.

No other details have been released at this time.

© 2018 WVEC