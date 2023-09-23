Crews work to control Portsmouth house fire late Friday night

It started around 10:29 p.m. on the 2700 block of Chicago Avenue. When crews arrived, they found the home engulfed in fire.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Firefighters in Portsmouth are working to put out a fire that broke out Friday night at a Portsmouth home, fire officials confirmed.

As of 11 p.m., the bulk of the blaze was taken care of, but firefighters are still working to put out hot spots.

The home was empty, and no injuries were reported.

As of 11 p.m., the scene was "still very active," and will be turned over to the Fire Marshals Office when it is safe.