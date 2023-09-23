x
Portsmouth

Crews work to control Portsmouth house fire late Friday night

Credit: Justin Arnold

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Firefighters in Portsmouth are working to put out a fire that broke out Friday night at a Portsmouth home, fire officials confirmed. 

It started around 10:29 p.m. on the 2700 block of Chicago Avenue. When crews arrived, they found the home engulfed in fire.  

As of 11 p.m., the bulk of the blaze was taken care of, but firefighters are still working to put out hot spots. 

The home was empty, and no injuries were reported. 

As of 11 p.m., the scene was "still very active," and will be turned over to the Fire Marshals Office when it is safe. 

This story is developing. 

