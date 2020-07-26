Crews work to restore water pressure in Lynn Shores, Merrimac Point neighborhoods in Portsmouth

City officials said customers affected by the emergency work may obtain non-potable water for the flushing of toilets at the Fountain Park on Broad Street.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The city of Portsmouth said its Department of Public Utilities worked through the night to fix water pressure issues affecting neighborhoods in Lynn Shores and Merrimac Point.

The city said in a news release on Sunday, that crews flushed hydrants and increased pressure to the area impacted by low water pressure.

Some viewers that live in the Lynn Shores neighborhood, told 13News Now that they have been without water since Friday afternoon.

City officials said customers affected by the emergency work may obtain non-potable water for the flushing of toilets at the Fountain Park on Broad Street.

Customers must bring containers. Bottled water for cooking and drinking will also be available beginning at 9:30 a.m. Proof of residency is required.