Decomposing body found by landscaping crew in Portsmouth

Police were investigating at the scene where a body was found along Frederick Boulevard Friday morning.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A decomposing body was found Friday morning in Portsmouth, the city's police department confirmed.

Police recieved a call around 9:40 a.m. from a landscaping crew that discovered the body in the 2500 block of Frederick Boulevard, according to a police spokesperson.

Police investigators were still at the scene just after 11 a.m. conducting an investigation.