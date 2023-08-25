x
Portsmouth

Decomposing body found by landscaping crew in Portsmouth

Police were investigating at the scene where a body was found along Frederick Boulevard Friday morning.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A decomposing body was found Friday morning in Portsmouth, the city's police department confirmed.

Police recieved a call around 9:40 a.m. from a landscaping crew that discovered the body in the 2500 block of Frederick Boulevard, according to a police spokesperson.

Police investigators were still at the scene just after 11 a.m. conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story; keep checking our coverage on 13newsnow.com and our 13News Now newscasts for updated information.

