Deputies put on leave as Portsmouth Sheriff's Office conducts review

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Sheriff's Office placed some of its deputies on leave as a result of a review its conducting to make sure its policies and procedures are being followed.
Col. Marvin Waters said fewer than 20 deputies were put on administrative leave. A number of them already had returned to full duty.
Waters didn't say why the sheriff's office was doing the review of its operational procedures or how many deputies remained on leave. He did say that staffing at the city jail wasn't affected because of the leave.