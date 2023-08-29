All charges dismissed in Portsmouth illegal daycare fire that left several children injured

Dewanna Seward was arrested in August 2022 after an April 2022 townhome fire that left several children injured.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — All charges against a woman who ran a home daycare in Portsmouth were dismissed Tuesday morning after a defense attorney claimed city prosecutors mishandled the case.

Dewanna Seward was arrested in August 2022 after an April 2022 townhome fire that left several children injured. The ruling came during a Tuesday hearing, where Portsmouth Circuit Court Judge Brenda Spry considered a motion to dismiss the case.

Agreeing that prosecutors didn't follow discovery rules, Spry decided to dismiss with prejudice, meaning Seward can't be retried and the case can't be brought back.

Last week, Seward’s attorney, Michael Massie, argued the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office acted with a lack of due diligence and care surrounding the case.

Massie repeatedly told a judge Thursday he never received a witness list. The prosecuting attorney said she did provide the defense a list but admitted the way it was written wasn't in compliance.

Massie also argued that the Commonwealth sent him thousands of pages of medical records in relation to this case on Monday, just days before the trial.