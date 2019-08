PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth emergency crews found a body in the water Saturday morning, according to dispatch.

Dispatch said the call came in around 7:31 a.m. in reference to a body in the water near Bayview Boulevard and Broad Street.

That area is near the Bruce Johnson Memorial Park and the Elizabeth River.

Emergency crews arrived and found the person dead on the scene, dispatch said.

Check 13NewsNow.com for more updates.