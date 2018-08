PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — A MetroPCS was robbed Thursday morning, according to dispatch.

The call of a robbery at 800 High Street came in around 2:33 a.m.

Dispatch described the incident as a "break and grab."

No injuries were reported.

