PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Search crews spent Thursday night scouring parts of Elizabeth River near Portsmouth after a man fell off a boat and didn't resurface, according to the Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard spokesperson says members of the Norfolk Police Department dive team retrieved the victim's body from the water around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Portsmouth dispatchers tell us they got a call shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday about a person in the water at One Crawford Circle near the Union Bank & Trust Pavilion.

Coast Guard officials say the 72-year-old man fell off his friend's boat on the Elizabeth River. He tried to swim towards a marina in Portsmouth, but went under the water and didn't resurface.

A Coast Guard helicopter from Elizabeth City, N.C. was called in to help with the search.

Police have not released the victim's name yet.

