Dog rescued from house fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Firefighters rescued a dog during their response to a house fire in Portsmouth Thursday afternoon.
Dispatchers got a call about the fire around 1 p.m. and heard that someone may have been inside when it started.
Fire units arrived at a two-story home in the Prentis Park section of the city to find smoke coming from the front door. The person inside the home was able to evacuate on her own.
Crews rescued one dog and reunited it with its owner. They were able to stamp out all the flames within 20 minutes.
No one was injured during the incident. Officials say the fire started in the kitchen, but they're working to figure out what exactly sparked the flames.
Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services encourages homeowners in the city who don't have working smoke alarms to contact them. Officials will install them for free. Contact the Portsmouth Fire Marshal's Office at 757-393-8689 for more.