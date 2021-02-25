Dog rescued from house fire in Portsmouth

The fire started inside a home in the Prentis Park section of the city. Firefighters rescued a dog stuck inside and reunited it with its owner.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Firefighters rescued a dog during their response to a house fire in Portsmouth Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers got a call about the fire around 1 p.m. and heard that someone may have been inside when it started.

Fire units arrived at a two-story home in the Prentis Park section of the city to find smoke coming from the front door. The person inside the home was able to evacuate on her own.

Crews rescued one dog and reunited it with its owner. They were able to stamp out all the flames within 20 minutes.

No one was injured during the incident. Officials say the fire started in the kitchen, but they're working to figure out what exactly sparked the flames.