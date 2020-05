Police say a woman was shot in the upper body. Her injuries are considered life-threatening. A man was shot in an extremity and is expected to recover.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A double shooting in Portsmouth overnight left one woman fighting for her life.

The call came in around 12:08 a.m. of a shooting on the 50 block of Rivercrest Drive.

Police say a woman was shot in the upper body. Her injuries are considered life-threatening.

A man was shot in an extremity and is expected to recover.