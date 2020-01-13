PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is in the hospital recovering after an early-morning crash in Portsmouth, but Virginia State Police say he will be facing charges.

State Police were called to Interstate 264 westbound at Effingham Street shortly after 4 a.m. Investigators found a Virginia Department of Transportation work truck had been stopped with its equipment and lights activated, to indicate a right lane closure.

Investigators say a 2017 black Lexus driven by Cordell Anthony Livingston drove into the rear of the truck at a high rate of speed.

Livingston reportedly got out of his car and fled the scene on foot. He was found a short time later and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say Livingston was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked, reckless driving, and felony hit and run.