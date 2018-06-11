PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Among the races voters are going to vote on, residents in Portsmouth will be deciding three new members of its city council.

Eight people are running to fill those three seats, and one of the candidates is a convicted felon.

Councilman Mark Whitaker was convicted on three felony charges earlier this year and was suspended from his council seat.

The registrar's office said Whitaker is 'no longer a qualified candidate' for city council. Under Virginia law, a convicted felon can't run for or hold public office until his rights are restored.

However, Whitaker's name is still on the ballot because the verdicts came down after they were printed.

State elections officials said even if Whitaker is one of the three highest vote recipients, he still won't be eligible to take it.

If that happens, the only resolution would be to hold a special election to fill the seat.

Polls close in Virginia at 7 p.m.

