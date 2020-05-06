Elizabeth River Ferry temporarily shut down for mechanical issues

Hampton Roads Transit is providing buses to get people from one ferry station to the other, but they said passengers should expect some delays.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Starting Friday, the Elizabeth River Ferry was closed temporarily for some mechanical issues.

According to Hampton Roads Transit's website, people would still be able to get between ferry landings, but they would have to travel by bus.

"Buses will be dispatched to provide transport between the impacted Ferry Landings. Passengers should expect possible delays at this time," wrote a spokesperson.

The website did not say when the ferry was expected to be up and running again.