Elizabeth River Ferry temporarily shut down for mechanical issues

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Starting Friday, the Elizabeth River Ferry was closed temporarily for some mechanical issues.
According to Hampton Roads Transit's website, people would still be able to get between ferry landings, but they would have to travel by bus.
"Buses will be dispatched to provide transport between the impacted Ferry Landings. Passengers should expect possible delays at this time," wrote a spokesperson.
The website did not say when the ferry was expected to be up and running again.
The Elizabeth River Ferry has three landings - High Street and North Landing in Portsmouth, and Waterside in Norfolk.