Employee at Portsmouth elementary school on leave after students' inappropriate behavior reported

It happened on March 28 at Hodges Manor Elementary School.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An employee at a Portsmouth elementary school is on administrative leave after three students allegedly took part in inappropriate behavior during class, a spokesperson for the city's school system said.

It happened on March 28 at Hodges Manor Elementary School. The employee, the class's instructional assistant, was in charge of the classroom when it happened, according to Lauren Nolasco with Portsmouth Public Schools.

Nolasco said administrators reported it to law enforcement, Child Protective Services and the school system's human resources department.