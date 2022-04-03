Family displaced after fire on Virginia Ave. in Portsmouth, officials say

All people who lived in the home were able to escape safely, and there were no injuries.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A family has been displaced after a house fire in Portsmouth on Sunday morning.

A statement from Portsmouth Fire & Rescue said that when they arrived to the scene, which was on Virginia Avenue, they found the single-story home with heavy fire.

All people who lived in the home were able to escape safely, and there were no injuries. Firefighters extinguished the flames before they could spread to any other structure.