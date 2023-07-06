x
Pedestrian struck, killed off George Washington Highway in Portsmouth

A 58-year-old man was struck and killed in the 5100 block of George Washington Highway just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, police say.
Credit: robsonphoto - stock.adobe.com

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Portsmouth on Wednesday night.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, 58-year-old Johnnie Comado Williams Jr. was struck and killed in the 5100 block of George Washington Highway just before 10 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with tips, video, or photo evidence to call the Strategic Traffic Unit at 757–393–8013. 

You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com

