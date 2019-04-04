PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A fight broke out at Cradock Middle School on Thursday causing a lockdown.

In a phone message to parents, the principal said the fight started at 11:40 a.m. between two students. Other students decided to take sides, so eight students in total were involved.

Staff and resource officers immediately moved to break up the fight. Principal Shawn Howard said the lockdown was just a precautionary measure.

The full phone message from the principal below:

"This is an important message from Principal Shawn Howard. I want to advise you of an incident that took place today in our school cafeteria. At approximately 11:40 this morning two students engaged in a fight. As happens with student fights, other students chose sides and got involved as well. School staff immediately moved to break up the fight, calling on the assistance of school resource officers. Several resource officers did respond to the scene. We also initiated a lockdown, largely as a precautionary measure. Please use this opportunity to talk with your children about the importance of school safety and the serious consequences of fighting in school. As always, we appreciate your partnership in helping ensure student safety in our schools."

No further information about this incident has been released at this time.