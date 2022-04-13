8 children taken to hospital after Portsmouth town house fire

The incident happened at Charlestowne Condominiums, which is off Greenwood Drive.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Officials in Portsmouth said eight children were taken to a hospital after a town house caught on fire Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at Charlestowne Condominiums, which is off Greenwood Drive near Cavalier Boulevard. It was reported around 1 p.m. Several people called 911 when they noticed it.

Firefighters showed up at the house within two and a half minutes, and made an aggressive attack on the fire.

Deputy Chief Julian Williamson said when fire and EMS teams got to the home, there was smoke coming out of both the first and second floors.

According to Battalion Chief Chris Riley, firefighters pulled out two children that were upstairs, while seven other children were able to get out on their own. The fire was successfully put out.

Eight of the nine children were taken to a hospital after medics looked them over at the scene. Their ages and conditions weren't shared.

Riley said the fire was contained to one unit and it's unknown if the parents were around when it happened. He credited the neighborhood's quick decision to calling 911 and his crew's fast response for getting it put out quickly.