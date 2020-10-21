Fire breaks out at Portsmouth trash processing facility

Firefighters battled the flames at the Wheelabrator Portsmouth facility, which were found to have been caused by trash inside a shredder.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a trash processing facility in Portsmouth on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services, they received a call at 3:38 p.m. for a fire at Wheelabrator Portsmouth, located at 2 Victory Boulevard.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the facility's roof. Portsmouth firefighters, along with help from Navy Engine 21 from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, battled the flames, which were found to have been caused by trash inside a shredder.

The fire was contained and extinguished after a little more than an hour.

No firefighters or Wheelabrator workers were injured.