Fire crews respond to house fire in Port Norfolk section of Portsmouth overnight

Portsmouth firefighters said they found downed electrical powerlines during their review of the house fire on Virginia Avenue.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An investigation is underway after a single-story house in the Port Norfolk area of Portsmouth broke out into flames Sunday morning.

Portsmouth Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services said it was called Sunday, Dec. 20 around 12:16 a.m. to a house fire in the 1000 block of Virginia Avenue. Multiple 911 calls were made concerning this fire, officials said.

When fire crews got to the house they found heavy smoke and flames coming from three sides of the home. It was during this review that they noticed there were downed electrical powerlines.

The Incident Commander contacted Virginia Dominion Power to come out to the scene, due to the powerlines being down.

Flames were under control by 1:00 a.m. after firefighters said they had to extinguish the fire from outside of the house. This was done due to the heaviness of the flames and the damage to the home.

Fire officials said the main body of the fire was knocked down quickly.