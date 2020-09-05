x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

mycity

Fire damages commercial building in Portsmouth

Crews found smoke and flames coming from the building. There was no one inside the building. No one was injured.
Credit: Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A fire damaged a commercial building in Portsmouth on Saturday morning.

Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services crews responded sometime after 6 a.m. to the 3400 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

Crews found smoke and flames coming from the building. Firefighters immediately began to search inside and look for possible victims.

There was no one inside the building.

The fire was extinguished and marked under control at 6:35 a.m., officials said.

There are no injuries reported. 

The Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene investigating the cause.

RELATED: Long John Silver's restaurant catches fire in Hampton

RELATED: North Carolina rescuer falls to death during waterfall recovery effort

RELATED: Norfolk firefighters battle apartment fire