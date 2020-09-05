Fire damages commercial building in Portsmouth

Crews found smoke and flames coming from the building. There was no one inside the building. No one was injured.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A fire damaged a commercial building in Portsmouth on Saturday morning.

Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services crews responded sometime after 6 a.m. to the 3400 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

Crews found smoke and flames coming from the building. Firefighters immediately began to search inside and look for possible victims.

There was no one inside the building.

The fire was extinguished and marked under control at 6:35 a.m., officials said.

There are no injuries reported.