Fire damages multi-family unit on Prentis Avenue in Portsmouth

The incident happened in the 1300 block of Prentis Avenue, which is close to Elm Avenue and Interstate 264.

10 people are displaced after a fire damaged a multi-family unit in Portsmouth Tuesday evening.

According to Portsmouth city officials, fire, rescue and emergency service crews responded to a report of a multi-family structure fire around 7:30 p.m.

With help from the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire Department, firefighters quickly confined and extinguished the fire in a three-unit occupancy.

The residents are being assisted by the Red Cross due to the damage caused by the fire. No injuries were reported.