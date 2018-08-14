PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — A fire broke out at a car repair business in Portsmouth on Tuesday morning.

The fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. at the NAPA AutoCare Center located on Airline Boulevard, near Arlington Place. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen rising from the building.

More than 30 firefighters arrived on scene to battle the two-alarm blaze. Fire officials said no one was inside the building when the fire department arrived, and no one was injured.

Fire officials can’t quote how much damage was done but said almost all of the roof to the building had burnt down, and the overall damage is extensive.

The fire is now contained.

The owner of Big Al’s Mufflers and Brakes, located just down the street, said he called the fire department when he saw the smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

