Fire in Portsmouth Saturday night sends one person to the hospital with injuries

When firefighters searched the house, they found two people inside, one of whom was hurt.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Fire crews in Portsmouth fought a blaze Saturday night that left two people without a place to live, and sent one of them to the hospital.

At around 10:15 p.m., Crews from Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services were dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on Jefferson Street, near the Emily Spong Center. They were assisted by crews from Navy Regional Fire.

When they got on the scene, firefighters found heavy fire coming from a second story window on the side of the house. A department spokesperson said their personnel made an aggressive interior fire attack. At the same time, they searched the house and found two people inside - one on the second floor and one on the first floor.

Both people were taken out of the house, and then they evaluated by emergency medical personnel. One of the individuals was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The spokesperson didn't know the condition of that person.