PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Firefighters were called out to a house fire in Portsmouth on Tuesday morning.

Crews arriving at the home in the 1100 block of Alcindor Road found heavy fire coming from the roof.

As of 7:15 a.m., firefighters are continuing to work to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries are reported.

The Fire Marshals Office will investigate what may have caused the fire.

