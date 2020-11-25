Firefighters battle pair of fires in Portsmouth

No one was hurt, but officials said a woman who was displaced will receive assistance from the Red Cross.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Firefighters had a busy Wednesday afternoon, taking on a pair of residential fires on opposite sides of the city.

The first -- and more significant -- fire was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 5000 block of N. Greenefield Drive in the Churchland section of the city. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the roof of a home.

No one was home at the time of the fire. A woman who lived has been displaced and is currently receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, as crews worked on bringing the Greenfield Drive fire under control, a second fire was reported on Pollux Circle on the other side of the city.