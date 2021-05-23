Firefighters respond to house fire on Portsmouth Boulevard; no reported injuries

Crews were alerted to a house fire Saturday night in the 2000 block of Portsmouth Boulevard. Firefighters found heavy flames in the back of the home.

Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services said it was alerted Saturday, May 22 around 10:15 p.m. for a home that caught on fire in the 2000 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

When units arrived at the scene they found a two-story house with heavy flames in the back of the home.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly.