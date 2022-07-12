Portsmouth, Chesapeake firefighters save woman trapped in burning house

Firefighters made "an aggressive interior attack," and found the woman in the living room. They got her outside, where medics treated her and took her to a hospital.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth and Chesapeake firefighters rescued an older woman who was trapped in a burning house Wednesday afternoon.

Portsmouth Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Julian Williamson said the fire broke out in a home in the Cavalier Manor area around 2:20 p.m.

The 911 call let them know somebody might be trapped inside the Warfield Drive house.

When rescue teams got there, flames and heavy black smoke were pouring out of the house, Williamson said.

Firefighters made "an aggressive interior attack," and found the woman in the living room. They got her outside, where medics treated her and took her to a hospital. Williamson said she was seriously hurt.

Two other people live at the home, but they weren't inside.

At 4:30 p.m., Williamson said the fire was still going, and the house had been damaged too badly for anyone to stay there.

The Red Cross is helping the people who were displaced.