Focusing on the positive: Portsmouth man cleans up neighborhood

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Across the country and in Hampton Roads, some rallies have turned violent. A local man told us he wanted people to focus on something positive.

RJ Munoz said it just started with some friends wanting to help clean up a Portsmouth neighborhood. Then it turned into something much larger.

"We need to be the example and we need to do our part as the citizens of Portsmouth, of Virginia, to keep people together," Munoz said. "To maintain peace, but also send the message that we are together and that we aren't going to stand for injustice."