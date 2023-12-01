Former Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman makes case for $400k severance pay

The letter, which was obtained by 13News Now, broke down different allegations that Chapman deemed "false and/or blatantly misleading," which led to her termination.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After being fired by Portsmouth City Council on January 3, former City Manager Tonya Chapman submitted a letter to city officials saying that information presented for her termination was false and that she still requests full severance pay.

The letter, which was obtained by 13News Now along with several other documents, broke down the different allegations that Chapman deemed "false and/or blatantly misleading" that ultimately resulted in her removal.

"I would like to start by informing you that Mayor Shannon Glover falsified and/or embellished information to solicit your vote to terminate my employment with the city of Portsmouth," the letter began.

"The document presented to you on January 3, 2023, that resulted in a majority vote for my termination was false and/or blatantly misleading and not supported with evidence. There are witnesses and evidence that will invalidate his assertions."

Money management allegations made by Glover the day that Chapman was fired claimed that she failed to complete the annual financial report by its December deadline.

Chapman's response in the letter claims that the report was submitted in a timely manner, but was not dated until after the deadline due to the reviewing firm's task of having "numerous audits to complete for other cities and cited staffing challenges."

Chapman also provided records that indicate that the annual financial report was only dated by its deadline once within the last five years under other city managers.

An additional claim made by Glover said that Chapman directed council to hire an accounting firm to conduct a $300,000 audit to find $80,000 worth of alleged missing COVID fund gift cards.

"First, let me make it clear that the forensic audit has not been conducted and no city funds were spent," Chapman wrote in her response.

"The city was in the process of presenting the scope of work to a forensic auditing firm, determining a final cost, and ensuring the proper procurement procedures were adhered to, when I was terminated. At no time did I indicate that the $300,000 would be used for the sole purpose of conducting a forensic audit on $80,000 worth of missing gift cards."

Other claims, including Chapman's alleged "abuse of power" and "technology problems" were also refuted.

The letter ends with Chapman requesting that her contract, which said that she would receive $400,000 in severance pay if she were terminated within the first year of employment, be honored.

"The citizens of Portsmouth deserve better, and they deserve to know the truth about where “the people’s” money is being spent. As a councilmember it should be your responsibility to ensure transparency and accountability," Chapman wrote.

"As a result of the misinformation presented to Council and the egregious abuse of authority by the Mayor, I request that Council grant my $400,000 severance, as outlined in my employment agreement."

However, Chapman's contract was terminated "for cause," according to a city spokesperson and council members familiar with the discussion behind closed doors on January 3.

If it is indeed proven that she was fired for cause, then the city is not contractually obligated to pay the former city manager the $400,000 severance.